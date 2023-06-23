Any second thoughts on a second track?

A LOT of people probably had two thoughts when the news emerged that $12.5 million previously committed for the second circuit at Mount Panorama was being withdrawn.
The first thought: that doesn't seem very fair. And the second: who knew the second circuit idea even still existed?
The second circuit is one of those big-picture ideas that develops a lot of early momentum before stalling almost completely.
Born during the more optimistic pre-drought, pre-COVID years of the late 2010s, it had gathered more than $25m in state and federal funding at one stage and had international companies submitting tenders to create the design.
But then all went quiet, leading councillor Warren Aubin to make this assessment in 2020: "I'm doubtful I'll see it in my lifetime."
So, for all that, surely the Labor federal government is hardly taking a risk in withdrawing the $12.5m - particularly when the deadline attached to the project has no chance of being met?
Well, not necessarily.
For one thing, Bathurst Regional Council had made a (not unreasonable) offer to use the money for an upgrade of the existing track instead. Yes, it wouldn't be in the spirit of the original funding commitment, but it was still a motorsport-related project and the money was there.
More importantly, though, the withdrawal of the $12.5m will continue to build a picture - encouraged by Bathurst's state and federal members - that the Labor governments are interested only in cancelling or hobbling projects on this side of the Blue Mountains rather than funding or assisting them.
It began with the battle between MP Paul Toole and Bathurst's Sam Farraway over delayed federal funding for the upgrade of the Great Western Highway, continued with MP Andrew Gee's criticisms of missing projects in federal Labor's first budget last year and built to a crescendo during the lead-up to March's state election as the Minns opposition went cool on the idea of a tunnel from Little Hartley to Blackheath.
Calare MP Mr Gee struck a familiar note - and what he would have hoped would be a nerve - when he said this week that the withdrawn $12.5m is probably "earmarked for a capital city somewhere".
Labor will hotly deny that interpretation, of course, but the party, at federal and state levels, does seem to be doing a lot of cancelling, withdrawing or delaying.
If Labor wants to take the sting out of the stereotype that it has little interest in the bush, it might have to put its money where its mouth is.
