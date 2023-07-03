A MAN has told Bathurst Local Court he is sick of ending up in jail as he appeared on a charge related to an early morning drive.
Christopher Brown, 50, of Vittoria Road, Millthorpe, appeared in Bathurst Local Court on June 21, 2023 by audio-visual link from prison to plead guilty to previously driving with drugs in his system.
Police documents before the court said Brown was behind the wheel of a black Mazda when he was stopped by police at about 1.20am on January 17, 2023 in Lambert Street.
After speaking with police, Brown was asked to do an oral drug fluid test.
Brown gave a positive reading for methamphetamine and cannabis before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Brown gave a second positive test for drugs, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
According to the police documents, he said he smoked "cones" and they must have been laced.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told Brown he must find ways to steer clear from drugs.
"I shouldn't have driven, it was stupid of me," he said while appearing in the courtroom by audio-visual link.
"I'm 50 years old. I have had enough of coming in here [jail]."
Brown was convicted.
He will also be disqualified from driving for 12 months upon his release from prison for unrelated matters.
