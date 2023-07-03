Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Christopher Brown, 50, of Vittoria Road, Millthorpe, in Bathurst Court for driving matter

By Court Reporter
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police officer holding an oral drug fluid test. File picture
A police officer holding an oral drug fluid test. File picture

A MAN has told Bathurst Local Court he is sick of ending up in jail as he appeared on a charge related to an early morning drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.