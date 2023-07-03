A MAN who was found with a knife in his waistband after causing trouble at a CBD pub told police he used the implement at work.
Shayne Dixon, 26, of Durham Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on June 21, 2023 to having a knife in a public place.
According to police documents before the court, police were called to a William Street hotel at about 10.40pm on May 4, 2023 after getting reports a person banned from the premises was refusing to leave.
Officers arrived 10 minutes later and spoke with security.
Dixon was issued an official move-on direction by police moments before he ran towards security guards.
According to the police documents, Dixon was tackled by police and restrained. During a search, police said they found a Stanley knife in Dixon's waistband.
Police said Dixon told them he used the knife for work.
"I went to work, then went home and got changed and put it back on out of habit," Dixon said, according to police.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court during sentencing that his client had a number of problems, some to do with his mental health, that had contributed to his behaviour.
"He knows that alcohol is a problem," Mr Kuan said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Dixon should stop carrying a knife around.
"It's better than being in jail," she said.
Dixon was convicted and fined $400.
