FIVE years ago, Georgina Wills and Emmeline Rocks were first-year CSU Bathurst engineering students showing off their handiwork to a curious public.
In 2023, they are about to become the first two female double degree graduates in the university's engineering program.
In the intervening years, they have partnered with Engineers Without Borders, received valuable real-world experience by working in the industry and have navigated the rollercoaster COVID-19 years.
CSU used the recent International Women in Engineering Day 2023 to highlight Ms Wills' and Ms Rocks' achievements.
"The double degree which began in 2016 has graduated 17 professional civil engineers, and Georgina Wills and Emmeline Rocks will be the first females to complete this Bachelor of Technology (Civil)/Master of Engineering (Civil) and will graduate soon," CSU Engineering acting director Shara Cameron said.
"This is such an achievement to be graduating on time from this five-and-a-half-year double degree which was completed during the difficult COVID-19 pandemic years."
Professor Jim Morgan moved to Bathurst from the United States in 2015 to set up the engineering course at CSU, which, from the start, deviated in a number of ways from the accepted engineering study wisdom.
"I still have colleagues who believe that students can't learn things unless you see them in class," he said at the time. "For them it's hard to conceive of a world without lectures."
Ms Cameron said the engineering program's students work in the industry as cadet engineers for four years of the degree.
"Georgina worked for Orange City Council for all four placements, while Emmeline worked for Riverina Water then Hansen Yuncken and has worked for Zauner Construction in Albury for the past two years," she said.
"Both of these students have been offered permanent employment as engineers with these organisations in regional NSW."
Ms Wills spoke on behalf of this year's graduating cohort at a forum on Wednesday, June 7 at CSU EngFest.
"Our enthusiasm, and the internationally recognised structure of the course, allowed us to develop essential qualities such as commitment, persistence and teamwork," she said.
She said the early tasks the students completed were challenging but instructive, and included the completion of a complex multi-part Rube Goldberg Machine, the first challenge for all commencing CSU student engineers; and partnering with the Engineers Without Borders organisation to create innovative solutions specific to the regions of Cambodia.
CSU BATHURST RUBE GOLDBERG MACHINE THROUGH THE YEARS:
Ms Wills said she was so proud of all that her cohort had achieved, including assisting in the completion and construction "of hospitals, schools, regional road upgrades, critical infrastructure, and major projects both within the civil and structural engineering disciplines".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.