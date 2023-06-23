IT'S the biggest celebration you'll ever see from a team that went down 2-1 on a soccer pitch.
When the full-time whistle blew in the Astley Cup boys soccer clash at Proctor Park on Friday the losing squad, Orange High School, were the ones grinning from ear to ear while the victors Bathurst were left wondering what could have been.
That's because keeping the game to just a one goal deficit was enough for Orange to claim a 405-393 victory in the tie, and that result meant the school would come away with the Astley Cup in the competition's 100th year.
Bathurst began day two down 233-167 in the overall point score but got off to a winning start by taking out the tennis 7-5.
Orange's athletics team were the only side from their school to win on the second day's play but their ruthless 72-26 victory helped give their soccer teams a buffer to work with.
The Hornets took an early 1-0 lead in the girls soccer but Bathurst came back to win 3-1, and in the process gave their boys side a chance to take out the tie.
Bathurst threatened to score a victory that would go down in Astley Cup history when they got themselves ahead 2-0 at half-time in the boys soccer, with the team needing a 3-0 win or greater to prevent Orange from winning the cup.
However, Orange struck back after the break with a valuable goal.
Not being able to find a second goal meant that they would ultimate lose the battle but still win the war.
Bathurst High School Astley Cup co-ordinator Sarah Murray said it was exciting to see the last day's play come right down to the dying minutes.
"It was that close that if we had stopped that goal from Orange we would have won the day. We're so proud of our kids," she said.
"Despite being beaten convincingly in the athletics they turned up and gave it their all. The girls played really well in the soccer, and going into that knowing we needed a big win they really came out firing.
"The atmosphere across the two days was amazing. The stadium yesterday was electric, and every time we scored a goal in the soccer today or won a point at the tennis the kids all got behind each other. That's fantastic to be a part of."
Bathurst now travels to Dubbo Senior College for the remaining tie next week, where the school will each look to avoid going zero from two in their 2023 cup fixtures.
*Orange forfeited two points in athletics due to a disqualification
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
