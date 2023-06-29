Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Accommodation bookings slow ahead of Bathurst Winter Festival

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 30 2023 - 7:10am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE INCREASED cost of living is thought to be one reason behind slow Winter Festival accommodation bookings for a Bathurst business with prime positioning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.