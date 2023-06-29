THE INCREASED cost of living is thought to be one reason behind slow Winter Festival accommodation bookings for a Bathurst business with prime positioning.
But Knickerbocker Hotel publican Scott Maguire is confident vacancies will fill up.
The hotel has front row seats to the Bathurst Winter Festival, and is located across the road from one of the event's entrances.
Which is why Mr Maguire is confident the accommodation will be booked.
"We sell out most years and I'd imagine we will again this year too," he said.
"It's not quite as busy this time as it was last year, but I'm confident it will be."
The vacany rate hasn't come as a surprise to Mr Maguire, who said he's noticed the increased cost of living starting to take effect on business.
But the hotel has been lucky, with different events helping bring people through the doors.
He said the Winter Festival will provide another boost for business.
Rain or shine, Mr Maguire said people always show up to the annual event and make the most of it.
"It's just getting better and better each year ... and people still turn up [when it rains], it amazes me," he said.
"But things are tight at the moment ... we've just started noticing it the last month.
"We've been lucky because we've had a few things on that have covered us, but you're not seeing as much of the locals as you normally do.
"I think the interest rates, the electricity and everything is showing," he said.
Like the Knickerbocker, Jack Duggan's Irish Pub, which is located near the opposite entrance to the festival also still has rooms available.
Jack Duggan's accommodation manager Kandice O'Connor said because they accept walk-ins it's hard to tell how busy they will be through the festival.
However, she said their experience has been a little better than previous years due to COVID restrictions easing.
A good indicator of how many people will visit the region is how well ticket sales go for the popular ice skating rink.
And so far around 3000 tickets have been sold, with people from Orange, Grenfell, Bowral, Western Sydney and Port Macquarie areas all set to descend upon Bathurst between July 1 to 16 for the Winter Festival.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said last year the ice rink attracted 20,000 people, and he hopes to see similar numbers this year.
However, he said he is conscious of the financial pressures many are under.
"I do think this year that because of the economic situation, there will be a lot of day-trippers, and not so many will stay overnight," Cr Taylor said.
"The event is quite affordable for families, so you don't need a great deal of money to attend because there are a lot of free activities, and activities that are quite reasonably priced.
"I'm looking forward to the families coming in and enjoying the festivities of the whole two weeks."
