THEY were down on possession and had fewer opportunities in front of goal but Bathurst City found a way to come away 1-0 winners from their women's Central West Premier League Hockey derby against St Pat's on Saturday.
A goal to Belinda Meier in the 41st minute would be the only one scored in a game marked by strong defence and a couple of almost-goals on short corners for both sides.
Despite the lack of great chance creation in open play for City it will be a game that coach Mel Bestwick and her team look back on fondly, as they celebrate their second win of the season.
"You need to make the most of every opportunity and I feel like we did that today. We held our structure well. We weren't afraid to throw our passes, and it all paid off," Bestwick said.
"Our defence was excellent all across the board. We couldn't have asked for a better effort. Maddie [Tattersall] played so well and Ellie [Bestwick] held the centre well, and that allowed us to push up the field."
For Saints coach Bec Clayton it's a result that came from impatience.
"That was a frustrating game. We did all the hard work getting up to the circle and then we made poor choices trying to finish things off," she said.
"That comes down to getting our combinations right and effort areas, not that the girls didn't try today.
"We lacked a bit of patience today, trying to go forward the whole time, and we were often trying to make a miracle pass when trying to score a goal, and you just can't do that in Premier League."
The best opportunities in the opening quarter came right before the break, when City had a pair of short corners.
The first of those saw Georgia Baillie's save drop just in front of goal, and the attempted clearance from the Saints struck a teammate, but the next short corner was cleared away successfully.
It was the Saints' turn to enjoy back-to-back short corners in the second quarter but each of Hannah Kable's shots were negated.
Pat's came out the stronger side in the early stages of the third quarter.
They had a number of crosses into the circle streak through without finding a teammate's stick, while a number of passes couldn't find the mark.
City's goal came against the run of play.
Ruby Thompson found space to the left of the Pat's circle and her pass found Meier at the near post.
Meier then turned and put the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal.
City nearly doubled the advantage just two minutes later on a short corner after several players pounced on the ball during a scramble in front of goal but Pat's avoided any further trouble.
Saints continued to enjoy the much bigger slice of the possession pie in the last term and created a golden opportunity to score with 10 minutes to go.
A great pass from Hannah Kable gave her sister Lily a one-on-one chance from a tough angle against goalkeeper Maddie Tattersall.
Tattersall's diving stop denied the equalising goal.
City will look to make it back-to-back derby wins when they face Souths next round while the Saints will regather over a bye weekend.
