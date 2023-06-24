BATHURST Bulldogs' 2023 Blowes Cup win streak has entered the double digits following a tough win over a greatly improved Cowra Eagles side at Ashwood Park on Saturday.
Bulldogs were their own worst enemies for much of the first half, with a stack of uncharacteristic errors, but regathered over a better second stanza to eventually breakdown a determined Eagles outfit 34-5.
The game was much more closely fought than the scoreline suggested.
Cowra dominated the opening 10 minutes of the second half and managed to bring the game back to a 12-5 deficit at the end of that period.
Bulldogs were able to roll with the punches for long enough to eventually wear the Eagles down and run away with the game thanks to a run of late tries - much like they did against Orange City just a week earlier.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs it was a win that came at a big cost.
Joel Harper dislocated his hip while scoring the Bulldogs' opening try in the 17th minute, and the injury forced the game to switch fields for the remainder of the first half.
It's a cruel blow for Harper who had recently been named in the NSW Country Rugby Union training squad after a brilliant performance in Central West's Caldwell Cup winning campaign over the long weekend.
The injury blows for the Bulldogs didn't end there, with the hosts also losing Travis Gibson during the game to a dislocated shoulder.
"Joel had put in a lot of work and had planned on increasing his workload for the possibilities [of making the final NSW Country team]. It's really sad. Football's a contact sport and unfortunately injuries can be a part of it," Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley said.
"Travis Gibson has dislocated his shoulder, so he's going to be out for a period of time as well.
"Next man up is our policy here at Bulldogs. We're such a strong club that we have the privilege of some strong second grade players.
"Special mention goes to Josh Corby, who today played a full game of second grade and three quarters of our first grade game against a very big forward pack. In a position he's not totally comfortable in he did an outstanding job.
"That laid the foundation to win the game through the scrum, because if we don't get parity there then we're in a lot of trouble trying to play our structure."
An infringement during Harper's scoring attempt in the right corner saw the Bulldogs awarded a penalty try for his efforts, and an automatic 7-0 lead.
Eagles made a great account of themselves at the resumption of play on a new field, surviving repeated phrases just metres away from their try line and forcing more Bulldogs errors with that pressure.
A yellow card to Cowra's Sionelose Anau paved the way for Bulldogs to find try number two through Jarrod Zuvela in the 33rd minute.
At the resumption of the second half - returning to the main field - Bulldogs found themselves stuck inside their own half.
The sustained Cowra pressure eventually led to a try for prop Marcus Paea.
Bulldogs' Kurt Weekes kicked a penalty to put his side up 15-5 with 20 minutes to go and from that point on the hosts wrestled momentum back in their favour.
Jason Corliss scored between the uprights when he crashed through the Cowra defensive line and reached across to plant the ball on the line.
Will Oldham then came to the fore in the closing stages, setting up tries for both Brad Glasson and Hunter Davis to seal the result.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
