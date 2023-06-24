Western Advocate
Bathurst Bulldogs suffer multiple injuries in 34-5 Blowes Cup win over Cowra Eagles

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 24 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:40pm
BATHURST Bulldogs' 2023 Blowes Cup win streak has entered the double digits following a tough win over a greatly improved Cowra Eagles side at Ashwood Park on Saturday.

