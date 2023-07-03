A 47-YEAR-OLD's list of convictions continues to grow, after he was busted for the sixth time driving with drugs in his system.
Ivan Grubelic of Keefe Close, Windradyne was found guilty in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on June 21, 2023 of driving with an illicit substance in his blood.
Grubelic was behind the wheel of a gold Mazda heading north along Henderson Street in West Bathurst about 4.10pm on December 17, 2022 when he was stopped by police, court papers said.
Police approached the driver's side door and saw Grubelic with a female passenger.
Grubelic was then subject to an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive result for the drug.
"I don't take any [drugs]," Grubelic said to police while in custody.
His sample was later confirmed by forensics to contain meth.
After reading the police documents and finding the charge proved, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in open court Grubelic had five prior driving with drug charges.
He was then fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for a further 12 months for this matter.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.