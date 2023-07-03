Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Ivan Grubelic in Bathurst Court for driving with drug charge

By Court Reporter
July 4 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Courthouse, where Ivan Grubelic was sentenced on June 21, 2023. Picture by James Arrow
Bathurst Courthouse, where Ivan Grubelic was sentenced on June 21, 2023. Picture by James Arrow

A 47-YEAR-OLD's list of convictions continues to grow, after he was busted for the sixth time driving with drugs in his system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.