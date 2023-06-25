WHEN Bathurst '75 and Dubbo Bulls last clashed in the Western Premier League (WPL), it was a one-way affair.
The royal blues showed no mercy, putting nine past a woeful Bulls defence in Dubbo back in late May.
But the visitors put in a massive shift against the ladder leaders at Bathurst's Proctor Park on Saturday afternoon, but a late penalty ultimately separated the two teams, as '75 claimed a 5-4 win.
Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford said Bulls' performance was expected, as they put plenty of pressure on with their pressing.
"We didn't think that they would play that way because they certainly didn't play that way in the first game," he said.
"They just changed their system up a little bit more, with two nines and they pushed two wide guys up high and that put pressure on our outside defenders.
"We didn't deal with it that well.
"We just turned the ball over and they caught us out on the counter but we were certainly better in the second half, as we played out of the press quite well."
Jack Press opened the scoring for royal blues, but Bulls hit back to score two quick goals to have the lead.
James Christie would equalise for the hosts, before Agieg Aluk scored his first goal back at '75, having made the move from Orange Waratahs earlier this month.
And while '75 had a 3-2 lead at the break, Bulls scored first in the second half, before Kyle Cummings took his side out to a 4-3 lead.
Bulls would once again not be fazed by the deficit and they were able to find another equaliser to draw the match level at 4-all, before Thomas Rooke converted a late penalty to secured a 5-4 win for '75.
Comerford said he was pleased with his team's resilience, especially considering the valiant performance from the travelling Bulls.
But he said his team can't afford to become compliance, especially in the run home to finals.
"We found lots of space going forward and we had some opportunities," he said.
"We could have really taken the game away from them, we just couldn't find the target.
"We just couldn't get that two-goal buffer but Bulls never stopped trying and our guys didn't too."
"We just kept asking questions but we just didn't get some of the simple stuff right and we got punished for it.
"We can't afford to do that, next week and in the weeks moving forward."
With the win, Bathurst '75 has stretched its lead at the top of the WPL ladder to three points, after second place Panorama FC was held to a 3-all draw away to Orange Waratahs on Friday night.
In other games, Barnstoneworth United defeated Orana Spurs in Orange on Saturday, while on the same day, Macquarie claimed a second consecutive win for the first time since 2020 after a 5-3 win away to Parkes Cobras.
