Lachlan Hooper and his Young Wallabies teammates claim 46-37 win over Fiji in World Rugby Under 20 Championship

Updated June 25 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
Lachie Hooper in action for the Junior Wallabies' Test against the New Zealand under 20s last month. Picture by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
LACHLAN Hooper and his Australian teammates have got off to the perfect start to the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in South Africa.

