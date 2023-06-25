LACHLAN Hooper and his Australian teammates have got off to the perfect start to the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in South Africa.
The Bathurst talent started at flanker in the Junior Wallabies' 46-37 win over Fiji in the early hours on Sunday morning.
He previously starred in a 34-26 win for the Young Wallabies against their New Zealand counterparts in Wellington last month, where he started as blindside flanker.
Australia raced in seven tries to Fiji's four, with two of the Young Wallabies' five-pointers coming in the last three minutes, to steal victory.
READ MORE:
According to World Rugby, it was a hard-fought match at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, with a last minute penalty from Australia denying Fiji a deserved second bonus point.
Until then, Fiji had given more than as good as they got, and were in the lead late into the second half, after Junior Wallabies' loose-head Marley Pearce's initial yellow card for a dangerous tackle was upgraded to red by the bunker.
Just four points had separated the two sides at the end of a high-pace, high-entertainment first half, in which Australia bagged a try-scoring bonus point.
And with a player advantage, Timoci Nakalevu crashed over to give Fiji a five-point lead, extended to eight after Ravula kicked a penalty.
But the Fijians had started to tire, which proved crucial in the final reckoning, as Mason Gordon and Darby Lancaster scored the two late tries for the Young Wallabies to make the difference.
Australia is next in action against Ireland on Thursday, June 29, at the Paarl Gimnasium in Paarl from 7pm (Australian time).
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.