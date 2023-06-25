The seeds of connection were planted ahead of an iconic celebration of winter, with a group of Bathurstians, young and old, coming together and getting crafty.
With a magical parade of lanterns to signify the opening of the 2023 Bathurst Winter Festival, a workshop was held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on June 25 to offer locals a chance to be involved.
Rice paper box lanterns were made under the guidance of artists Phil Relf and Kate Smith, who were beaming with joy at the first of two workshops.
"We are really excited to be connecting people by using light and lanterns," Ms Smith said.
"These workshops are special because everyone can participate, whether you're eight or 80. It's a way for people to experience a sense of community and celebration.
"There's something very magical about lighting up the darkest time of the year."
Spending their Sunday making lanterns was simply perfect for Bentley Green, 12, and Savannah Green, 10.
Bentley put his love of flags together and created a pattern inspired by four different countries, while Savannah put all of her ideas onto one beautifully presented lantern.
"It was very fun. We loved doing it," they said.
"The decorating was my favourite part. I had France, England, Denmark and Japan on my lantern. I didn't think about doing it until the last second," Bentley explained.
"My favourite part would've been making the structure. I did a bunch of random designs on mine," Savannah added.
"We would love to be in the parade, but we had so much fun just making them."
The second lantern making workshop will be held at BMEC on July 1 from 10am-4pm, ahead of the Bathurst Winter Festival's opening night (July 1) where the lantern parade will take place in Machattie Park.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
