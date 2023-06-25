A QUICK thinking resident who grabbed a garden hose in the midst of a car fire proved instrumental in keeping the blaze at bay.
Fire and Rescue NSW were called to Osborne Avenue in West Bathurst about 9am on June 25, 2023 following reports of a car fire.
The vehicle, which was parked on the side of the road out the front of a home, had smoke billowing from the engine bay, which could be seen by crews on their way to the scene.
READ MORE:
A resident grabbed a nearby garden house in an effort to contain the blaze before firies arrived and brought the fire under control.
The Western Advocate understands the fire may have been sparked by a possible battery fault, but it is not being treated as suspicious.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.