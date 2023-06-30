Whether young or old, creative or not-so creative, a lantern workshop was the ultimate way to spend a weekend.
In preparation for the Bathurst Winter Festival, the first of two lantern making workshops was held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on June 25, 2023.
Those who participated in the free activity have the opportunity to put their project on display at the lantern parade, which will be held at the opening night of the winter festival on July 5.
For those who would like to make a lantern of their own, there is one more workshop to be held at BMEC on July 1 from 10am-4pm.
All materials are provided free of charge.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
