IN PAIN and on a district court bond were the circumstances surrounding a man's most recent offence, where he was busted by police with "ice".
Brett James McFarlane, 47, of Rocket Street, West Bathurst was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on June 21, 2023 of being in possession of a prohibited drug.
McFarlane was the passenger in a red Mitsubishi Magna when the driver was stopped by police on Rocket Street in Bathurst about 1.50pm on May 6, 2023, court documents indicate.
After speaking with McFarlane and the driver, police suspected they had drugs.
While doing a search, officers found a small bit of foil in the vehicle's glove box with two small clear crystals.
McFarlane told police it was his and that he paid $50 for it.
"You know where I got it ... it's 'ice'," McFarlane said.
The court heard McFarlane then explained to police that he takes the drug on a weekly basis to help with hip and knee pain.
Officers took the drugs back to Bathurst Police Station, where the substance came to a weight of 0.27 grams.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed reiterated his client's explanation to the court, citing aches and pains as the purpose for using "ice".
Mr Naveed also mentioned that while McFarlane was on a district court bond at the time, he had made efforts to get help by regularly attending Smart Recovery.
"You know you're not allowed to have 'ice'. There are other pain reliefs you can take," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
McFarlane was fined $400 for the offence.
