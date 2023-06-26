MacKillop College riders feature at Coonabarabran equestrian expo

NINE riders have represented MacKillop College at Coonabarabran in an equestrian exhibition.
Held between June 1-7, Ivy Sykes, Phoebe Wright, Zali Cameron, Sienna Heaslip, Katie Anthes, Julia Hill, Macey Lenehan, Evie Scott and Emily Hill travelled almost four hours to compete, alongside their family members and horses in tow, to compete in the North West Equestrian Expo.
Each individual and team competed hard against some strong riders from schools across NSW.
There was great camaraderie and team spirit displayed by each member.
The girls were supportive and encouraging of one another and there were some great results achieved.
This included Sienna Heaslip who placed first in her 60cm showjumping super two phase; Ivy Sykes who placed third in her one-hand pleasure hack and; Macey Lenehan achieved a creditable second placing in her One Day Event prior to the final phase of the event.
