CLUBHOUSE break-ins, damaged doors, smashed toilets, graffiti: Eglinton Eels president Aaron Bateup has seen it all.
And he admits he sometimes wonders whether it's worth volunteering at all.
In the latest incident, vandals set a bin alight at the entrance to a bathroom at the clubhouse at Cubis Park on June 18.
"It's been a bit of a common occurrence out there with different sort of things, and it's not so much fire," he said.
"They've damaged gutters; there are toilets and sinks that are smashed to pieces in the toilet block.
"The canteen doors have been dented and kicked-in.
"The clubhouse has been spray-painted before and someone got in through the ceiling a few years back and took a bit of merchandise out of the clubhouse."
Mr Bateup says the Eglinton community is a great place to raise a family and he is disappointed by the things he's seen while volunteering for the club over the years.
"I don't know what to put it down to. It's a lovely village out there and it's probably an area where lots of young families go to bring their families up," he said.
"It's disappointing from a club level. Our volunteers put in a lot of their own time to run it and it's a lovely family club. There are some great people and families involved.
"It makes you wonder why you bother sometimes. It's disappointing."
Mr Bateup estimated he is called out to the clubhouse by police roughly twice a year in relation to incidents of vandalism and malicious damage.
"The toilets at the back of the clubhouse, it has been a really common occurrence," he said.
"There wouldn't be a week that goes by where a bin hasn't been kicked to pieces or a toilet that's been kicked or pushed off or the sink kicked to pieces.
"Our clubhouse side of things, it's probably not that often. But probably once or twice a year we have to meet police out there to make sure nothing has been taken because there's been a bit of graffiti on the front of the clubhouse or they've pulled off all the guttering off the front.
"That one when they got through the ceiling and got a bit of stock, that was about 18 months ago. There hasn't been anything like that since."
Officer in Charge at Bathurst Police Station, Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, encouraged the community to report any illegal activity to police.
"Unfortunately, we get reports of malicious damage around Bathurst," he said.
"Police will investigate stuff like this and people could face the courts and have to answer for the actions.
"Damage by fire is serious. It could've damaged the building or harmed a life."
