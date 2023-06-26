The gang-gang is one of my favourite birds so I was shocked to read that there had been a 70 per cent decline in numbers in the last 30 years.
Unless we can arrest the rate of decline, this delightful bird will become extinct in the next decade or two.
As reported, the loss of nesting hollows from fire and logging is a key issue.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
It's obvious that stopping logging in native forests will not only save mature trees with hollows but also combat climate change by leaving stored carbon locked up.
If the NSW Government does not follow the lead of WA and Victoria and stop logging in native forests, the federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek must logically intervene.
The gang-gang must be saved before it is too late. Losing it would be unbearable.
