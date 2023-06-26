Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League

Panorama FC draws 3-all with Orange Waratahs FC in Friday night WPL clash under lights

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NORMALLY Panorama FC have let their strong defence in Western Premier League lay a platform for their offence to build strong opportunities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.