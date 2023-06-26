NORMALLY Panorama FC have let their strong defence in Western Premier League lay a platform for their offence to build strong opportunities.
It was opposite day for the Goats on Friday night as their attacking end of the field was forced to do the heavy lifting in a 3-all draw away to a struggling Waratahs FC squad.
Goals to Steve Long, Will Fitzpatrick and Jaiden Culbert helped Panorama still come away with a point on a rare off night for the team's defence.
All six goals in the game came during a wild and entertaining opening half of football.
The result is the first time Panorama has managed to come away with a point from a match at Waratahs, having lost all four of their previous games at the ground since joining the WPL.
Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said his side's defence left a lot to be desired but praised the home side's determination to hold them out.
"They attacked really well and they defended poorly, basically," he said.
"We don't play well on nights. We made the change due to a couple of things being on during the weekend, and to give a couple of guys a rest as well, so I have to take the blame for that.
"It was a bit of a difference from what we pride ourselves on but it is what it is. We still came away with a point, we're still travelling okay, and Waratahs threw everything they had at us. To their credit they were good.
"Justin [Splithof] had them pumped up and was running things from the sideline with a lot of intensity and he probably got the result that they were after."
Long opened the account for Panorama with a long range effort in the 16th minute but it didn't take long for Tahs' Alex Duffy to respond with a pair of goals to put the hosts ahead.
Dufty was in the right spot to put away a blocked attempt and then he scored off a failed Panorama clearance to put his side ahead less than a minute later.
Fitzpatrick levelled proceedings again with a well placed free kick to the top left corner which Orange goalkeeper Aaron Slender got fingertips to but couldn't keep out.
Tahs took the lead for the second time within the opening half hour of play when a defensive miscommunication left Nathan Williams open for a header in front of goal.
The see-sawing scoreline continued in the 35th minute when Culbert made the most of a misdirected Tahs header to put away a nicely timed volley.
The result extends Bathurst '75's lead at the top of the table over Panorama to three points.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
