Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Timothy Thain in Bathurst court for driving with drugs in system

By Court Reporter
Updated July 6 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Courthouse, where Timothy Thain was sentenced in his absence. Picture by James Arrow
Bathurst Courthouse, where Timothy Thain was sentenced in his absence. Picture by James Arrow

TRYING to drive away from police proved to be an unsuccessful plan for a 38-year-old man, who was busted behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.