TRYING to drive away from police proved to be an unsuccessful plan for a 38-year-old man, who was busted behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs.
Timothy Thain of Macquarie Street, Windsor was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on June 21, 2023 of driving with an illicit substance present in his blood.
Thain was spotted by police reversing out of a driveway in a white Toyota Hilux on Rocket Street around 4pm on January 18, 2023 before he stopped and got out of the car, court papers said.
Police said they patrolled the area for several minutes before they saw the same vehicle heading west along Rocket Street.
As police did a U-turn, Thain sped away from police, only to come to an abrupt stop a few moments later on a footpath.
Once police approached his vehicle, Thain - who had two passengers - was asked for his licence and given an oral drug fluid test.
The court heard Thain was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after he gave a positive test for methamphetamine.
While in custody, Thain gave a second positive test to the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis to contain meth and cannabis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge aloud in open court before she found the matter proved.
Thain was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.
