OUR federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, is proving to be a stalwart for landholders who suffered serious livestock, pasture and infrastructure losses in the awful bushfires that swept through the Hargraves, Hill End, Sallys Flat and Pyramul areas away to the north of Bathurst city.
Financial assistance from federal and state governments has been very slow in appearing and Mr Gee continues to probe for answers.
Meanwhile, donations of hay and grain have helped producers who are facing the grim picture of a harsh tablelands winter with no growth in burnt-out paddocks until October at best.
UNFUNDED research into farm and farm animal-related fatalities shows some important facts of farm life.
During the past 20 years, 80 per cent of farm deaths (75 in total) involved horses, while cattle were involved in 31 human deaths.
Men over 60 accounted for the vast majority of deaths and most were at work at the time.
This research shows us that older people must never be complacent when working with large animals as our reflexes are much slower than before; many have excellent stock skills, but commonsense tells us to be ultra-careful.
I DON'T have a definite date for this year's Burraga Sheep Show, but I would like to see some of our district sheep and wool producers lend their support to the annual event.
This show has been conducted for many years, through wool crashes, droughts and flooding rains, and the village community has worked hard to make it Burraga's big day.
Producers who have a fleece or two boxed away may support the show by entering them. Teams of five young ewes for the Hi5 event would be appreciated.
This column will supply entry details during the weeks ahead, but please support our industry and our local sheep show.
RECENT discussions covered the long-term growing of vegetables on a commercial basis in our district and, of course, cauliflowers were the most commonly produced vegetable.
Caulies were grown on deep soil flats at Grove Creek, Gilmandyke, Te Koona, Campbells and Macquarie rivers and Vale and Georges Plains creeks.
Some of our district's best rural workers were involved in the work at the vegetable gardens and some of them are still heavily involved.
Most of the caulies were transported by truck direct to Sydney markets.
CURRENT forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology warn us of a deep El Nino event during spring/summer.
Short-term forecasts as I write on Sunday afternoon say that a month's rain could fall in many districts during the next few days.
My forecast tells us to use rosary beads at every opportunity and hang on tight.
THE recent passing of Bathurst veterinary surgeon George Corones was sad news for all who knew him.
George worked from the Bathurst Vet Hospital and was regarded as an excellent vet and a valued friend.
LAST week we spent a few happy hours at Bella James' third birthday party and she and her little sister Zara were gracious hosts.
These young ladies are daughters of Kathryn and Blake and live near Perthville.
Once again, happy birthday Isabella.
THERE are real celebrations at the Ryan home in Bathurst at present as patriarch Adrian is turning 94, his wife Lorna reaches 90 and they will soon celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.
Lorna and Adrian have spent their lives in Bathurst and I see them hand-in-hand at the shops quite often.
I'm sure that their many friends join me with warm congratulations; you have set a great example.
THE wool market struggled in week 51.
Prices dropped 35ac/kg on the EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) to a level of 1139ac/kg (and a bigger drop in US dollar terms of 3.50pc).
The 17.0 micron and finer were the biggest losers, with drops of over 100ac/kg, while 17.5 and broader was 30-60ac/kg cheaper for the week.
Following the strong rebound of positive sentiment in China post-COVID lockdowns, the Chinese economy has now effectively slowed dramatically.
Residential developments have slowed as builders find it difficult to sell new properties and buyer sentiment is extremely cautious as some buildings are not being completed.
The Chinese seem to have gone into caution and saving mode.
All of this affects consumer demand in this country, on which wool growers so dearly rely.
With talk of already instigated stimulus packages faltering, the Bank of China last week dropped the prime rate 10 points to a level of 1.9pc, hoping to inspire the economy.
Recent reports suggest further stimuli in the pipeline.
Economists are now suggesting some recovery towards the end of 2023/early 2024. This is a wait-and-see proposition.
Week 52 has an early estimated offering of 47,000 bales.
FRIENDS were amazed when Farmer Frank - who was known for his shyness - announced his engagement.
"Well, I had three dances with her and then I couldn't think of anything else to say," he said.
***
THE old hound had heart murmurs and the vet supplied tablets: two on the first Saturday of each month until Christmas.
Mum put a small red heart sticker on those dates on the calendar as a reminder.
Dad saw them and asked: "Have you got something special planned for those Saturdays?"
SONG for the week: Days Like This.
