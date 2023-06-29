Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Thanks to our dogged MP for keeping the heat on glacial governments | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
June 29 2023 - 12:00pm
A stud Mumblebone ram being shorn at his new home, Willera Stud at Serpentine, Victoria.
OUR federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, is proving to be a stalwart for landholders who suffered serious livestock, pasture and infrastructure losses in the awful bushfires that swept through the Hargraves, Hill End, Sallys Flat and Pyramul areas away to the north of Bathurst city.

