MASCARA ran down the face of a woman as she was sentenced to her first stint behind bars after she threatened the lives of four people.
Chelsea Haines, 26, of Tyndall Street, Kelso will serve 15 months in jail after she pleaded guilty, on an earlier occasion, in Bathurst Local Court to intimidation and armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Haines and the victim were at a home on Tyndall Street in Kelso about 2pm on January 3, 2023 when she threatened to "stab" them, court documents said.
The victim began to record the incident and collected their belongings when - as shown on footage - Haines barged through a door and lunged at the victim while wielding a knife.
Haines continued to scream at the victim as they pleaded with her to let them get their things and leave.
Soon after, the victim left and called a friend for a lift.
While being interviewed by police for an unrelated incident on March 14, the victim was asked about the incident with Haines.
They refused to make a report and said they did not want Haines to "get in trouble".
The court was told Haines was arrested four days later.
On a separate occasion, Haines spoke with another victim over the phone about 4pm on May 20, 2022 where she threatened to "kill them all", in reference to a family of three.
After the call finished, the victim told another person about the comment Haines made before police were made aware about 4.30pm the same day.
The court heard police went to a primary school in Bathurst about 3.35pm on June 22 where Haines was asked about the incident.
She told officers she made the call and said she was upset at the time.
Haines wept as correctives officers entered the courtroom on June 21, 2023 while Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan explained her side of the story.
"It was the heat of the moment ... she had very strong emotions at the time and was under the influence of cannabis," Mr Kuan said.
"Her behaviour was erratic ... the victim [allegedly] came through her back door uninvited."
A friend in the gallery passed a piece of paper to Haines in a show of support as Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charges.
"She uses whatever means to get the message across other than the truth," Ms Ellis said, who noted Haines was on an intensive correction order (ICO) at the time and had withdrawn from the MERIT program.
"She has failed to take the benefit of two opportunities for jail served in the community by way of an ICO. There is no other alternative."
Haines was given a non-parole period of 10 months and will be eligible for release on April 20, 2024.
