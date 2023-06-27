BATHURST residents are fighting back at the Labor Government's proposed removal of the Regional Seniors Travel Card.
The $250 travel card is on the chopping block for Labor, after it was initially introduced as a two-year trial at the start of 2020, before it was extended for another two years.
But it's set to expire at the end of the year and Labor has indicated it will not renew the scheme for 2024.
Bathurst resident Nola Ramsay said it's been a great asset for her and her husband Ian, and she said it would be disappointing to see it go.
"We've almost used up our transport card and we use it for petrol and taxis to go to medical appointments in the city," she said.
"I think it's a necessary item for regional NSW, to help senior people keep in touch with medical appointments or just visiting their relatives."
Ms Ramsay said the loss of the transport card would be a big hit, considering the current rise in the cost of living.
"I think to lose $250 out of your budget and have to make that up at the moment, with electricity prices increasing and the whole cost of living going up, it wound be a major blow to the seniors of regional NSW," she said.
"We were lucky enough to be eligible for the first year they came in. We were very grateful that we were eligible and then of course we've got our cards again.
"My husband and I both have a card and it's made a huge difference to our lives, to have that benefit and peace of mind that we can have $250 for travel or petrol."
John Hollis is another benefactor of the petition card and he believes "Ben Chifley would roll over in his grave" at the thought of a Labor government removing the petition card.
"I feel the card gives flexibility for the senior people to use taxis, help supplement their cost of living and make it easy to get on buses. These are things that are at the fingertips of people that live in the cities," he said.
"Personally, I think Ben Chifley would roll over in his grave if he thought that the Labor Party was to be so disrespectful and lacking in empathy towards the senior members of our community."
Mr Hollis said the card is important because of its flexibility.
"That's the important thing because we don't have a metro system to jump on," he said.
"We've got the Bullet to go to Sydney, but it's an effort to get around this community.
"You look at places like Eugowra or Rockley. The names go on to places like Millthorpe, where they don't have the access to public transport to get to places.
"These are the types of communities that will be hurt by this kind of thing."
In reaction to the Labor Government's proposed removal of the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card, Bathurst MP Paul Toole has launched a petition.
Mr Toole said he isn't surprised by Labor's actions.
"Labor opposed this card when we first announced it and then they did a U-turn and wanted the card for people in the city so now it comes as no surprise the program is on the chopping block to pay for their election commitments in Western Sydney," he said.
"This is a vital program for people in the regions, I don't want to see them short-changed by the new Minns Government.
"For many, this card has been bridging the difference between isolating our seniors or giving them quality of life."
To sign the petition, visit www.paultoolemp.com.au/petition.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.