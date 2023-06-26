Western Advocate
Night detour is back on the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst, Orange

Updated June 26 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:30pm
A Mitchell Highway greatest hit returns - but for one night only
THE night detour for those travelling between Bathurst and Orange will be back this week.

