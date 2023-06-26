A Mitchell Highway greatest hit returns - but for one night only

THE night detour for those travelling between Bathurst and Orange will be back this week.
Unlike the previous weeks-long detour, though, it will be just a single evening this time.
Transport for NSW says a temporary barrier will be installed along a 1.7-kilometre section of the highway at Vittoria from 7pm this Tuesday, June 27 until 5am on Wednesday, June 28.
In the event of poor weather, the work will be carried out the following night.
Transport for NSW says that, during the work hours, traffic will be diverted via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney, which will add about 15 minutes to the travel time.
Access to the Mitchell Highway will be maintained for residents and emergency services.
ON THE ROADS:
The night detour via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney was in place from Sunday to Thursday over a number of weeks from mid-last month to early this month while asphalting work was carried out and trees and vegetation were removed in preparation for the road to be widened.
The work on the 1.7-kilometre section of the highway at Vittoria Curve, near the Beekeeper's Inn, is the latest stage of the multi-year upgrade of the highway between Bathurst and Orange.
