A PIPE tucked away in the cup of a bra proved a less than ideal hiding space, after a 40-year-old woman was busted with it shortly after taking heroin.
Kylie Maree Thurtell of Sir Neville Howse Place, Orange was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on June 21, 2023 of having a piece of equipment used for taking drugs.
Court documents state police were doing patrols about 12.30am on May 7, 2023 when they saw Thurtell in a silver Mitsubishi parked on Piper Street in Bathurst near the Oxford Hotel.
Thurtell told police she and a friend went to get food and were waiting outside of The Ox for musician Hooligan Hefs to start.
While speaking with Thurtell, police said they saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle's centre console.
Police asked Thurtell - who admitted to using heroin earlier that night - if she had anything she would like to declare before a search.
"No I don't, I've got a glass pipe on me, though," she said to officers.
Thurtell reached into her bra and took a pipe from it.
"I got it off a friend earlier because I used to be on 'ice' and I smoked from it ... it was there if I needed," Thurtell said.
While reading the charge in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Thurtell had been on a community service order at the time.
Thurtell was then convicted and fined $600.
