Colin Gordon, president of the Central Acclimatisation Society, says the catchment around Bathurst simply cannot afford to lose more water when discussing the Yetholme hydro power plant proposal put forward by foreign company ATCO.
"We cannot afford ignorance, arrogance or greed to repeat past mistakes by doing the same thing and imagining a different outcome will result," says Gordon.
He says there is less water "naturally flowing down the Macquarie River now than at any time since Captain Cook landed on Australian shores".
Wise words indeed. Take note Bathurst.
The Fish River is designated as the source of all the water for the project.
It is dammed already at Oberon, it provides 3800 megalitres per annum or 62 per cent of Bathurst's drinking water, and provides 2152 megalitres per annum for irrigation for production of food.
In normal times it is not much more than a creek, you can walk across it without wetting your knees, and dries up to no flow at all during dry years.
Blind Freddy can see it cannot take any more water extraction.
ANU's Professor Andrew Blakers is quoted as saying that the water required for the Yetholme proposal was "unlikely to be a problem".
Blakers is the architect of the NSW Government's pumped hydro roadmap and identified 20,000 potential sites.
He subsequently said that we should look at the 1500 sites which already have an existing water impoundment, and that we can afford to choose the best.
Yetholme has no existing impoundment. It is far from the best.
Blakers says at Yetholme the initial fill of 3300 megalitres "will remain in the system", which many will interpret erroneously that the water will remain part of the Fish and Macquarie rivers system.
But it won't - it is locked away forever for the exclusive use of ATCO.
Blakers also is quoted as saying "a small amount of water will be needed in dry years to replace evaporation (if evaporation exceeds rainfall)".
ATCO admits 14 per cent or 400 megalitres per annum will be required for top-ups for evaporation - i.e. two to three months each year of Bathurst's water supply, so hardly "small".
Other commentators put the top-ups at between 1200 and 1800 megalitres per annum.
ATCO has made an undertaking in its scoping report that rainfall will not be captured, it will be allowed to flow through.
Greening Bathurst's Mr Bland has said that they support the project and Blakers' work.
I believe they have not done the analysis required and have paid little regard to the costs - socially, environmentally, net carbon creating, loss of micro climate, loss of food production, water contamination, public health issues, the list goes on.
I believe this project is flawed. It is in the wrong place.
