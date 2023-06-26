IT'S a result that looks exemplary on paper but St Pat's won't be getting big-headed about their 6-0 success against the Orange Wanderers on Saturday in men's Central West Premier League Hockey.
Wanderers played with 10 men for the entire match and never dropped their heads during a tough day out on Bob Roach Field but it was going to take something spectacular to keep out the unbeaten Saints.
The game featured some of the best hockey Pat's have produced this season, according to Saints' Riley Hanrahan, but it's difficult to say how well it will translate into a game against a full strength squad.
"It was great to put some goals together but admittedly Wanderers only had 10 players all game, so they were understaffed," he said.
"I thought that our third quarter was probably the best one that we've played all year.
"We had a good chat at half-time about going on with it. We've had some good first halves this season but then we've good a bit complacent.
"Credit goes to Orange because we couldn't find another goal in the fourth quarter. They were pretty good. I can imagine it would be hard to get motivated when you've only got 10 players but I thought they did well."
Pat's have five wins and a draw at the halfway point of a dominant season to date.
The win maintain the Saints' 10-point advantage over the Lithgow Storm.
Lithgow will be the Saints' next opponent this Saturday in a top of the table clash at Bathurst.
Hanrahan said the team will be approaching that game in a far different manner to what they did against Orange.
"We did find a couple of great goals from the field. Seth Norris got a double, which was impressive, but structure wise we played this one different to how we normally would," he said.
"You've got a one man overlap all the time when you're pressing and defensively you should have no free man, so that changes things a fair bit."
