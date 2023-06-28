Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Police Station welcomes probationary constables Corby Astudillo and Matt Rigby

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST has welcomed two new police officers and they're ready to hit the beat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.