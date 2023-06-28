BATHURST has welcomed two new police officers and they're ready to hit the beat.
Corby Astudillo and Matt Rigby had their first shift as probationary constables for the Bathurst Police Station on Monday morning, having graduated from the NSW Police Academy on Friday, June 23.
Const Astudillo, 23, is originally from Fairfield in Sydney's west and he said he's always wanted to be a police officers.
"I've always had it in the back of my head," he said.
"It's always been a goal of mine to be a police officer.
"It's just something I've aspired to be. I've just seen the way that police officers conduct themselves when they've been walking around and driving the cars and helping out."
Const Astudillo said he's eager to put his best foot forward.
"At the moment, I'm just keen on doing general duties and just being the best operator I can be and just learn as much as I can," he said.
Const Rigby, 22, was from Newcastle before he moved to Goulburn to attend the NSW Police Academy and after arriving in Bathurst not long ago, he's already enjoyed a few laps around Mount Panorama.
"I first came to Bathurst for a year five excursion for a camp and we did some gold panning," he said.
"We did a lap of the Mount back then and I've already done quite a few since coming back."
After doing a few different jobs after the years, Const Rigby decided to enter the NSW Police Academy.
"I've always thought about it and I had a couple of years doing other jobs and then thought, yeah, now's the time," he said.
"I'm keen to get into and then see where it takes me."
Bathurst MP and Shadow Minister for Police, Paul Toole, welcome the two new police officers for the Bathurst area.
"I'm proud to welcome the new recruits into the NSW Police Force, who have taken up the incredibly challenging but rewarding responsibility of serving and protecting the people of NSW," he said.
"These probationary constables are helping strengthen the ranks of our modern and world-class police force."
Class 358 had 97 graduating officers who will be stationed across the state.
The recruits have completed eight months of foundational training.
