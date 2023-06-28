THE M WORD - Menopause.
It isn't something that's often openly discussed, and this is exactly why the Central West Women's Health Centre is hosting a menopause information session.
According to Julia Maher, the health promotions and community engagement officer at the Central West Women's Health Centre, the information night will be all about breaking the stigma of all things menopause.
"We just want to break down that barrier and offer things like this to provide people with information so they can navigate their own experiences," she said.
The session will be held at the Women's Health Centre on Thursday, June 26 at 5pm, and will see presentations from four different specialists, focusing on different aspects of menopause and perimenopause.
There will be a presentation from a physiotherapist, a Pilates instructor, a counsellor and a women's health clinical nurse specialist.
"Ciara [physiotherapist] and Simmone [Pilates instructor] tap into how exercise, and how our diets and our pelvic floor specifically effect this time.
"Lorraine [generalist counsellor] will take us through how it affects our relationships and pretty much just how we cope mentally with it while our body goes through this whole change."
Kathryn Packham, the health clinical nurse specialist will also be presenting a session focused around the symptoms and common experiences of menopause.
The key topics that will be discussed involve practical management options, sexuality, desire and intimate relationships, mood, emotional well-being and mental health, physical well-being, movement, and pelvic floor and joint pain.
As well as providing attendees with the opportunity to learn about menopause and perimenopause from a range of specialists, it will also allow for networking between participants.
It will act as an opportunity for women to meet others who are going through similar experiences, and the chance to relate to their peers.
"I feel like this will be a great little avenue to network, and also for them to just be in the centre and to get a look into all the other things that we offer," Ms Maher said.
The event will be catered by the Women's Health Centre, and is completely free of charge.
"For the last few months we have wavered the costs for things, just while prices and the economy now is not so great," Ms Maher said.
"We're trying not to limit people from accessing this sort of stuff."
The event is open to anyone interested, and registrations can be made through calling the centre on 6331 4133, or email on reception@cwwhc.org.au
