THE Winter Playground is taking shape with construction occurring in Russell Street and I am really looking forward to opening the Bathurst Winter Festival this weekend.
There are more than 65 free activities, installations, performances, games, acts, and art spread across two weeks.
The McDonald's Bathurst Ice Rink offers an affordable opportunity to glide on ice, while the ferris wheel provides a thrilling sky-high experience and the kaleidoscope mirror maze will leave you enchanted and amazed.
These attractions will run each day of the festival, between 9am and 9pm.
The CBD comes alive as light projections illuminate some of our city's most historic buildings from sundown to 10pm each night of the festival.
Key dates:
THIS week I welcomed new fourth-year medical students from Western Sydney University to Bathurst who are here for an 18-month rotation.
The students have chosen our city to rotate through community and hospital-based clinical placements.
