HAVING an off day and still winning by 81 points? Bathurst Giants are proving hard to stop in the AFL Central West senior men's tier one competition.
Giants took down the Dubbo Demons 18-17-125 to 7-2-44 in Saturday's latest round of the competition.
The hosts kicked either four or five goals in each quarter of the match in a consistent, albeit scrappy, performance at George Park 1.
It extends the Giants' win streak to five matches.
Sam Sloan, who led the way for the Giants with four goals, said it's encouraging that despite not playing to the standards the team set themselves they could still come away with a big margin of victory.
"We probably lacked a bit of delivery from the midfield over the weekend but it didn't really affect us too much on the scoreboard," he said.
"I actually thought this was one of our poorer games for the year. Our disposals across the game were pretty average but as Shane [Broes, coach] said after the game we've still got a lot of good footy to play, so if we're playing our worst footy and still getting results like this then there's a lot of promise to it."
Jack Goodsell and Cooper Traves also got on the scoresheet with three goals each, while eight different Giants contributed majors in the big win.
Sloan said that continues a nice trend of team-wide contributions in the forward 50m this year.
"We had a pretty comfortable win, and it was nice to get on the scoreboard, but everyone's been sharing it around this year, which has been really good," he said.
"Our forward line has been functioning pretty well throughout the whole year. We've been very unselfish and have had multiple options up there week in and week out.
"That makes it hard for defences a lot of the time because everyone's doing their role really well. We've changed a couple of things up this year and everyone's got a bit of chemistry there. It's going really well."
The win follows the Giants' 88-point hammering of the Orange Tigers, where Jayden Beath led the way in a five-goal effort.
After ending the Bushrangers' two year win streak last month the Giants are now on their longest winning run since their 2021 minor premiership campaign.
"Bushrangers have been the absolute benchmark of the competition for years, so to get a win over them instilled a lot of confidence and belief in us that we can win a premiership if we put our minds to it," Sloan said.
The Giants and Bushrangers are set to meet for the third time this season on July 8.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
