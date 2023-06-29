CHECK your smoke alarms and heating devices this winter to protect your family from house fire risk.
In most house fires, toxic smoke is a more immediate threat to life than the flames. The cocktail of gases within the smoke is more likely to kill you before heat from the fire does.
Smoke inhalation is suspected to be a significant factor in many of the deaths from house fires.
One of the key ways residents can protect themselves is by making sure they have a working smoke alarm. If you are asleep when a fire breaks out, smoke won't wake you up, but a smoke alarm will.
Please check in with your loved ones, including elderly relatives, neighbours and friends, to make sure they have a working smoke alarm.
For expert assistance in safeguarding your home, call Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) to discuss booking a fire safety visit.
If you don't have smoke alarms installed, the FRNSW crews can fit them for you.
FRNSW advises the public to:
THE annual Bathurst Winter Festival begins this weekend and will extend across all 16 days of the winter school holidays.
There is fun for all the family, including ice-skating, carnival rides, night illuminations and market stalls.
The festival has expanded in 2023 to include attractions such as the Kaleidoscope mirror maze along with old favourites such as the night markets and food events.
The businesses and residents of our electorate embrace the festival each year, adding more activities to the program, including events, shows and workshops for children and adults to enjoy.
I encourage everyone to visit the festival over the coming weeks and join in the winter magic.
More information can be found at www.bathurstwinterfestival.com.au
