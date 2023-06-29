Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Check out our throwback gallery for the Bathurst Winter Festival

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 29 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE 2023 Bathurst Winter Festival is set to get underway this weekend, so now is the perfect opportunity to wind back and look back at some of the photos from across the years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.