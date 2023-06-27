Western Advocate
Bathurst's Aiden Stait signs for French Top 14 club Aviron Bayonnais

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 27 2023
THE moment where Bathurst's Aiden Stait realised he was on the verge of signing for a major French rugby union club was when he found himself on a call with Will Skelton.

