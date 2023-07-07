A MAN who, without a helmet or valid licence, sped off from police while riding a motorcycle has been hit with a $2000 fine.
Sharay Wayne Wallace, 18, of McMenamin Place, Kelso was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on June 21, 2023 of driving while disqualified, not wearing a motorcycle helmet and using an unregistered motorbike.
Police said they were patrolling View Street in Kelso when they saw a man riding a small motorcycle just before 5pm on March 25, 2023, court papers said.
As police did a U-turn, the rider travelled along View Street before he looked at police and accelerated off.
The bike was last seen travelling along the footpath before the rider turned onto Boyd Street.
It was at this point police were able to identify Wallace as the rider given he had no helmet and was just three metres from the police vehicle.
The court heard Wallace was spotted by another set of police riding along Boyd Street before he turned onto Bonnor Street.
While police patrolled the area, another set of officers did checks on the RMS system which showed Wallace held a disqualified licence.
He was also found to be convicted of two driving matters, with the most recent in Bathurst Local Court in August of 2022.
After no luck tracking Wallace down, police went to his home and spoke to a number of relatives but he was not found.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis was reading documents tendered by police during sentencing in open court, when she noted Wallace had "a very limited number of criminal matters" on his record.
Wallace was fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.