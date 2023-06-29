Your own fresh start in central Bathurst

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday June 30: 208 Seymour Street, Bathurst:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 208 Seymour Street, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Located just a stone's throw from the thriving central business district of Bathurst, this home is certainly an opportunity for a fresh start.
Whether you are looking for your first home, downgrading from a larger property, or looking for a prime investment opportunity, 208 Seymour Street could be the perfect choice.
The home is full brick construction and comprises of three bedrooms, family lounge room, eat-in kitchen, and a cosy sunroom which is the perfect spot to curl up with a good book and a cup of coffee.
Step outside the home and you can entertain friends and family on the elevated, undercover deck area which overlooks the good size yard. The property also provides a separate single garage.
Listing agent, David Nicoll, said that with it's fabulous Central Heights location, this is the first time the property has been up for grabs for almost 30 years.
"This is a great opportunity to buy a home in a tightly held location on a very low-traffic street," he said. "It's close to facilities and with the ever increasing urban sprawl of Bathurst, so many people are looking to live in town but can't find stock available."
Indeed, 208 Seymour provides almost immediate access to everything you could want including schools such as St Stanislaus College and Bathurst Public nearby along with Charles Sturt University.
There is also plenty of food and entertainment options thanks to a number of pubs and cafes just two blocks away, and access to public transport with the Bathurst Train Station in easy walking distance.
The location will also be popular with families given the newly rejuvenated Centennial Park is just around the corner, providing the ultimate spot for picnics, sports, and other outdoor hobbies.
Situated on an easy to maintain 525 square metre block, David said that 208 Seymour was perfectly suited to a complete renovation or extension. "Not only is this an ideal chance to undertake your own renovations and create your dream family home, but it could also result in a very equitable investment for the future.
"Because of it's location, size and configuration, there are endless possibilities for development," he said. "For investors, the end result would greatly increase the properties value and could result in a fantastic price."
