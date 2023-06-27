HE hadn't had an opportunity to do damage from full forward this season so when Matt Archer was put in front of goal on Saturday he made the most of it.
The Bathurst Bushrangers player kicked seven goals and nearly outscored opponents Orange Tigers twice over in his team's 19-13-127 to 4-2-26 AFL Central West senior men's tier one win at George Park 2.
Bushrangers held the Tigers scoreless for the middle two quarters of the game and hardly let the visitors into the contest, only allowing a pair of goals in the final term.
Archer said it was nice to get back to a position he hasn't had a chance to experience for some time.
"I've been playing around half forward or midfield for most of the year so it was nice to get a bit deeper downfield and put away a few goals," he said.
"I played most of the day at full forward, which I hadn't done at any other point this year."
At the midway point of the season Bushrangers have continued to tinker with their lineup to try and get the best out of their players.
Archer believes the period of experimentation with lineups will probably come to a close over the coming weeks, especially with how well the team executed their game plan over the weekend.
"Smithy [James Smith] and [Alex] Davey have been rotating blokes around in a few spots to see what combos work best. That's why I've been playing in a couple of different spots," he said.
"From the way they've been speaking lately I think those combinations will be a bit more consistent from now on.
"That's the strength of our roster. There's a lot of flexibility and guys that can play in a number of positions. They're keen to start locking spots down so we can get some momentum going into the back end of the year."
Saturday's success over the Tigers sets a strong platform for Bushrangers to build on for the back half of the season.
"I thought we played quite well," he said.
"At the start of the year our starts to the game have been a big focus point. We started well again on Saturday and focused on slowing the ball down. We were able to execute that."
The win keeps Bushrangers ahead of cross-city rivals Giants based on percentage.
The Bathurst clubs will meet for the third derby of the season on July 8.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
