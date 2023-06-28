THERE was a platypus, a sugar glider and an emu at Raglan Public on Tuesday morning.
They were three of many design elements on lanterns made by students before the Bathurst Winter Festival kicks off this weekend.
"As part of the festival, we've had [artist] Kate Smith and Phil Relf from [theatre company] Ikara Celebratory Events run a workshop where we made lanterns which focused on connection to country," Raglan Public teacher librarian Nichole Wade said.
"The lanterns will then be part of the opening parade of the Bathurst Winter Festival.
"Students' designs were linked with First Nations connection to country lessons that we've been holding each Monday with Jordan Boney."
It's not the first time that students have made the lanterns but it will be the first time they have the chance to parade them.
"Last time we made beautiful big ones like these, but we couldn't parade them because it was in the middle of COVID," Ms Wade said.
"So this has been a culmination of probably three years of joining with Phil, in particular, to have the lanterns made with the kids."
It wasn't just an exercise in creativity, she said, but an opportunity for students to support and help each other.
"We had the younger kids and the older kids paired together and then it's also been a community event, so we've had parents and friends come in, stay and have morning tea, tea and coffee."
As well, Perthville Public student Lola Jennings travelled to Raglan Public to run one of the workshops.
The lantern design elements focused on Australian fauna including animals, birds and reptiles, though there were also some dramatic features such as the occasional volcano.
The opening parade for the Bathurst Winter Festival, which will feature Raglan Public parents and students, will be held throughout Kings Parade and Machattie Park this Saturday, July 1 in the lead-up to the official opening at 5.45pm.
A lantern-making workshop was also held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on June 25 and a second workshop will be held at BMEC this Saturday, July 1 from 10am-4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.