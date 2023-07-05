A MAN'S tit for tat mentality has been shown to the court, after he pleaded guilty to slashing a woman's tyres while drunk and on new medication.
Ryan Hammond, 26, Fish Parade, Gormans Hill was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on June 21, 2023 of destroying property.
Hammond and the victim were arguing at a Kelso home during the evening of June 14, 2023 when he accused the victim of getting someone to slash his tyres, court papers said.
"How about I do the same to you?" Hammond threatened, after he polished off some Woodstock Bourbon.
The court heard Hammond grabbed a 20 centimetre knife from the kitchen and walked outside to the victim's car.
He struck the tyre and deflated it, before he went to another and repeated the action.
Hammond then got inside his green Mazda and left towards Bonnor Street.
The victim called police, who arrived a short time later and saw a large kitchen knife sticking out from the vehicle's tyre.
Two days later, Hammond went to Bathurst Police Station where he was arrested.
While in police custody, Hammond admitted to slashing the tyres because he had "no control" over his emotions.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court that while it was "not a trivial offence", his client was affected by alcohol at the time and was on new medication.
Mr Kuan also submitted the incident occurred two weeks after Hammond's tyres were allegedly slashed.
"If he knew the trauma of that, why did he do it to someone else?" Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis questioned.
"He grew up in an environment that encouraged a tit for tat mentality. There was also a degree of provocation," Mr Kuan replied.
Hammond was fined $800.
"There seems to be a lot of problems you need to work on," Ms Ellis said to Hammond.
