IT'S a partnership that's bred success at UCI World Tour for many years and now Bathurst Mark Renshaw is ready to team up with former teammate Mark Cavendish one last time.
Renshaw will join Cavendish's Astana-Qazaqstan team for the upcoming Tour de France as a sprint and lead-out consultant.
It's a role that the Bathurst rider carried out to the perfection ahead of Cavendish during their stints together with Highroad, QuickStep and Dimension Data, and now he's ready to offer his assistance out of the saddle.
This will be Cavendish's last season as a professional rider.
He heads to this year's Tour de France as the equal most successful rider at the Tour de France in terms of stage wins, sitting alongside Eddy Merckx with 34.
Renshaw retired from racing at the end of the 2019 Tour de France campaign and is excited to join forces with an old teammate.
"I am really thrilled to return to the Tour de France with Astana Qazaqstan Team and Mark Cavendish as a sprint and lead-out consultant," Renshaw said in a team statement.
"After discussing the possibility to join Astana Qazaqstan Team with Alexandr Vinokurov and my ex-teammate Dmitriy Fofonov, I am really looking forward to bringing my skillset to help the team chase success."
Cavendish showed that he's still got what it takes to be a force at the top level when he took out the last stage of the Giro d'Italia on the streets of Rome.
He identified up to eight potential winning opportunities for the upcoming Tour de France, which begins on July 1.
Renshaw believes Cavendish has the capability of breaking the Tour de France record.
"Mark's career is already a big success, but I am excited to have the opportunity to help Mark finish his career on an absolute high and chase his 35th victory in the Grand Boucle," Renshaw said.
"Mark's recent victory in the Tour of Italy is proof that he still possesses the speed, power, and determination needed to win grand tour stages.
"With the support of Astana Qazaqstan Team and the talented riders selected for the race, I am confident that he has what it takes to win in this year's Tour de France.
"I cancelled other jobs in July, which shows my confidence in him."
Renshaw's most famous lead out effort came on the final stage of the 2009 Tour de France, where he guided Cavendish to such a dominant victory that the Bathurst rider was still able to come across the line as the runner-up.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.