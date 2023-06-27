Upgrade plans at Kinross Wolaroi School are set to kick off with sizable new construction works.
A two story extension for boarding will be built adjacent to Wolaroi House off Icely Road. Existing cricket nets will be removed and relocated.
The Orange private school says its development is not intended to increase enrolment numbers. The historic Wolaroi Mansion will be renovated in the future, with all borders moved into new accommodation.
"The project continues the School's ongoing program to upgrade its facilities and improve its overall function to offer high quality education," the development application says.
"[This] new accommodation building will replace the student accommodation that is currently being provided elsewhere on the school campus within the historic Wolaroi Mansion and Trathen House."
The proposed extension will comprise four share rooms and eight single rooms for year 11 and 12 students. Study areas, a kitchenette, bathrooms, a common room, breakout area, lift, and staff facilities are also planned.
Aesthetics will match the existing building, with red bricks, navy blue highlights, and charcoal and blue roof sheeting. Rainwater tanks and bike racks will be installed.
Trees and the existing cricket nets are set to be removed. The nets will be relocated and new vegetation and landscaping are promised in architectural plans.
A development application has been lodged with Orange City Council by Peter Basha. The plans will remain on public display until July 6, 2023.
