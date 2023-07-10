IT'S been an unpredictable seven months for the team at HopeCare after their storage facility house along Gilmour Street was ravaged by major flooding in November last year.
Supplies were destroyed, foundations damaged and workers were left questioning whether the extent of damage would result in demolition.
But things are finally looking up: insurance claims were settled a few weeks ago and the team have been assured that the house is salvageable and have been able to begin construction efforts.
Though no major renovations have been undertaken in the main portion of the flooded house, all structural and electrical areas have been checked.
"We're going to be able to keep using the building, which is good," HopeCare operations and welfare services manager Elliot Redwin said.
"Basically, it's had a make-safe done on it, and all the critical stuff that was busted or broken has been replaced; the carpets and the mouldy stuff has been replaced."
The house will now be used to store food and goods which are needed for the community pantry, and hot lunch service, which is run from the Hope Church, located next to the flood-ravaged house.
The house was originally used to store and sort through items to be donated to two HopeCare affiliated businesses in town, the Junktion and the Bargain Centre.
But during the months in which the house was out of action, an alternative premises was sought for these donations, which has been a blessing in disguise.
"We have a different space that we're using for a sorting facility at the moment, which is working out well for us, and the volunteers are enjoying it and so I think we're going to keep our sorting operations off-site," Mr Redwin said.
"We're going to keep our sorting operations off-site from here and use this more to focus on the food side of things that we're doing through the church, because that's a fair extent of what we're doing."
Due to the current economic climate, the work undertaken through the church has had to expand astronomically, which has meant the amount of space needed for storage has also increased.
This has resulted in a large majority of the church space being overrun by storage, and has meant that the church youth hall is no longer able to run to its full capacity.
"It's kind of been taken over because the operation has grown," Mr Redwin said.
As a result, one of the subsidiary areas of the flooded house is now being renovated to become a new youth hall.
"What we're doing with this space, after the damage that it received, is converting it to a new youth room so that it's easier to utilise the space up there for the community pantry," Mr Redwin said.
"So we've had volunteers come down here and they're working on this, and it's nearly done now.
"We've completely re-skinned it, we've done rewiring and stuff in here, and so hopefully within the next three or four weeks ... this will be back up and running in what is a new direction for what we're using the building for."
Though the damage to the house was significant, and the seven months proved to have their fair share of logistical challenges, the HopeCare team have been able to make the best of a bad situation.
"The damage was bad, but it's worked out and it's come through, and we're getting it up and running again, just in a different way," Mr Redwin said.
"We've turned it around into a good thing."
