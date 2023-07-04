Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Bathurst's Daffodil Cottage hosted its annual Biggest Morning Tea

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
July 4 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST'S Daffodil Cottage hosted its annual Biggest Morning Tea event, raising vital funds to support cancer research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.