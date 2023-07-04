BATHURST'S Daffodil Cottage hosted its annual Biggest Morning Tea event, raising vital funds to support cancer research.
Staff and volunteers from the cottage prepared an array of delicious sweet and savoury treats for all who attended.
And thanks to the generosity of Bathurst residents, there were also some terrific raffle prizes up for grabs.
The event ran from 10-11.30am on Tuesday, June 27, raising $3212.50 for Cancer Council.
Daffodil Cottage secretary Gwyneth Kelly said everyone has been impacted by cancer in some way, and if we could all work together to create a cancer-free future, it would be amazing.
Ms Kelly thanked everyone who helped make the Biggest Morning Tea so successful, especially those who donated to the cause.
A Western Advocate photographer attended the event and captured some of the smiling faces doing their bit to help.
