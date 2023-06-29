Highgrove Bathrooms come to Bathurst Advertising Feature

Highgrove Bathrooms are excited to be bringing their range of products and services to Bathurst and the Central West. Picture Supplied

It's been just over two weeks since Highgrove Bathrooms opened their doors to an eager Bathurst public, and already the store has been kicking goals. National Store Operations Manager, Matt Ellems, said the stores first day of trade coincided with the first day of their yearly EOFY sale, and so far the team had welcomed a lot of locals through the doors. "The team are keen to show the Bathurst community what we offer.



"As a brand we've seen the corridor out to Bathurst grow over the last few years with plenty of new development scoped by the NSW government to come," he said. "We know Bathurst locals are often forced to travel to Penrith or the city to get what they're looking for so, with the growth plus the feel of the town we could see a space that we could open and hopefully have the locals come and support us."

The showroom examples can help you piece your ideal bathroom together. Picture Supplied

Highgrove Bathrooms started out as a family business in 2004 and have continued to grow over the past 20 years to become the well-trusted brand it is today. Bathurst has the honour of being the 50th Highgrove Bathrooms store to be opened and Matt said the business will continue to open in new locations. "We're are able to expand because of the trust our customers have in our products and the service our teams provide in store," he said. "We provide high quality products that will last for years to come at affordable prices, we also have on-site warehouses where we aim to be in stock always, and this really sets us apart."

The store currently employs a team of three Bathurst locals, headed up by store manager Sam Kennedy, and are still on the lookout for a fourth person to join the team. Sam said he looked forward to helping people from across the Central West create their dream homes. "For me it's from helping guide people from the ideas they have in their minds right through to the end result.



The friendly team at Highgrove Bathrooms offer a wide range of products and services to help with your bathroom renovations. Picture Supplied

"Often our customers know what they want, can visualise the bathroom of their dreams but just don't know how to get there or feel it's going to be too hard," he said. "That's where my team can help, we can make the process easy, and we can work with our customers to understand their vision and bring it to life."

Sam said the store offered everything you would need to renovate your bathroom plus some products you might need for your laundry and kitchen. "We have floor-mount and wall mount vanities, basins, stone tops pre-cut, shower glass, towel rails, all your mixers, shower rails and even drawer handles," he said. "People think renovating a bathroom will be expensive, but we have options for all price ranges and can show you how affordable it actually is to fit out a new bathroom."

Matt added that Highgrove Bathrooms also strived to be at the forefront of bathroom design, innovation and technology. "We look for ways to make things easier," he said. An example of this is our new 3D in home modelling tool which will allow our customers to place our products in their own home using their mobile phones, and this will be on our website and in-store within a month or two."

Aside from employing locals, Highgrove Bathrooms is keen to get involved with the local community which Sam said they would do a number of ways from supporting a number of local teams such as Bathurst Bushrangers through to organisations that are important to the area such as the local Men's Walk.