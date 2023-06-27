Tennis Talk | Ladies shine in round eight of Eglinton competition

'IRON Lady' Allyson Schumacher and miss consistency, Kath Wilkinson, showed why they are grand final contenders as they served all the aces to steer their respective sides to a memorable victory at Eglinton on Saturday.
Schumacher and Wilkinson were the only two players of all 20 competitors in Saturday's eighth round of the autumn competition to win all of their four sets.
It just goes to show that the ladies in this year's autumn competition are a force to be reckoned with.
With Team Cerveza's number one player Brook Lynch out the Iron Lady had big shoes to fill and had to step up to the top position.
It wasn't going to be an easy task for the Iron Lady, having been in a form slump in her last four matches, but as all champion players do she bounced back, playing some brilliant tennis to carve up her opponents and win her sets 6-0, 6-1, 6-2, 7-6.
Wilkinson, as she always does, played her usual consistent tennis for Team Lager winning her sets 6-1, 6-1, 6- 2, 7-5.
Wilkinson is Eglinton's most improved player and will be a huge danger player come finals time.
If you were in the trenches with Wilkinson you would want her right beside you.
The first match saw Team Lager defeat team Indian Pale Ale seven sets to five, 61 games to 46.
In the second match it was Team Ceveza victorious over Team Imperial Stout 10 sets to two, 60 games to 46.
Seven time grand final winner 'Slugger' John Bullock was impressed by how well Schumacher and Wilkinson handled the pressure tennis.
"The girls played with plenty of passion and commitment out there on Saturday, and they are going to make the tall poppy players take notice come finals time." he said.
Well folks another round of vintage tennis at the biggest little club in the west.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
