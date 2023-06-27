Western Advocate
Tennis Talk | Ladies shine in round eight of Eglinton competition

By John Bullock
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 8:00am
'IRON Lady' Allyson Schumacher and miss consistency, Kath Wilkinson, showed why they are grand final contenders as they served all the aces to steer their respective sides to a memorable victory at Eglinton on Saturday.

