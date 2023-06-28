Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

I'm counting the cost of the imminent change to cash only | Letter

By Camilla Cuming
June 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shutterstock picture.
Shutterstock picture.

IN these difficult economic times, my local GP practice is now going cashless.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.