IN these difficult economic times, my local GP practice is now going cashless.
I am in the unfortunate position of living on a DSP. I am no longer qualified for "bulk billing".
I was paying my consults in cash but as of July 1 this will no longer be possible, as cashless payments only will be accepted.
This method incurs a 1.6 per cent transaction charge, which I cannot afford.
I can either change doctors, which I don't wish to do, or pay more to visit the GP.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
If it were a coffee shop, I would cease to go there. As this is an essential service, this transaction charge adds up as I have chronic conditions.
I understand that the Federal Government is not funding GPs properly, and costs have risen, but if they continued to take cash, many would avoid this charge.
