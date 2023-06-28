It's a bit rich Mr Gee stating the National Party has been missing in action over disasters in the electorate.
After all, he was elected as our National Party representative and subsequently threw his toys out of the cot, leaving us with no National Party representation.
He is supposed to be now our "independent" representative. How is that working out for us? Not so good, I say.
He should resign if he can't achieve what is needed in our electorate.
I wonder if he paid back the money the National Party contributed to his election campaign.
