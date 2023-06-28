Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Nationals missing in action? Well, it's no longer a Nationals seat thanks to Mr Gee | Letter

By Garry Sowter
Updated June 28 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Calare Andrew Gee. Picture by Jude Keogh.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee. Picture by Jude Keogh.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.