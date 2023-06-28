Mixed finals provide plenty of highlights at Majellan

Game 2 - Rink No. 4: By scoring 6 shots on the 2nd end, Skip: Garry Hotham, Jack Smith and Robert Keady just lead 6 shots to 2 shots over Skip: Robert Bourke, Cathy Evans and John McDonagh, who then won the next 8 ends to lead 19 shots to 6 shots over Team Hotham. Then it was Team Hotham's turn to dominate the game, as they scored 20 shots to 5 shots, to lead 26 shots to 24 shots over Team Bourke, who scored one shot on the 21st end, to just be beaten by Team Hotham 26 shots to 25 Shots in an very interesting game of Lawn Bowls.