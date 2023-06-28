Mixed finals provide plenty of highlights at Majellan

By the Bowling Shark
This week the Majellan Grade 4 Pennants Team travel to South Tamworth Bowling Club to take it to the opposition for the state flag. Good luck to all and what a great turn out of spectators to support the players. This is how the week rolled:
Sunday 19 June 2023
Rink three - FINAL - Mixed Fours: Robyn Stenhouse, Mel Parker, Ted Parker and Craig Bush were no match for the opposition of Pauline Clark, Sue Murray, Allan Clark and Noel Witney. Team Bush dominated the match and the score board to run away winners for 2023, 21-8.
Tuesday 20 June 2023
Rink two: Bryce Peard, Peter Hope and Ron Hogan were level on the fifth (5 all) against Terry Chifley, Greg Hallett and Brian Hope. Team Hope never let the opposition get close enough after that and went onto win the match 22-16.
Rink three: John Toole, Dick Graham and Tim Pickstone had to start from behind against Terry Clark, Peter Ryan and Peter Drew with Team Drew 5-0 up by the fourth. Team Drew continued their luck and were just lucky enough to come away with the win 18-16.
Rink four: John Mackie, Ian Warren and Max Elms were 7-1 done by the seventh against Keith Pender, Peter Phegan and Ron McGarry. Team McGarry had control of the match and ran away with the win 23-13.
Rink five: Robert Thomson, Bill Mackie and Hugh Brennan were down 5-13 by the thirteenth against Tony Smith, Kevin Dwyer and Josh Roberson. The pain didn't let up for team Brennan who could not beat the bowls in the head going down 22-9.
Rink six: Darryl Howard, Jim Clark and Noel Witney were also taught a lesson against Paul Jenkins, Peter Zylstra and Allan Clark who dominated the match from the start. Team Clark ran out to a 23-4 lead by the thirteenth and went onto win the match 34-9.
Saturday 24 June 2023
Rink one - FINAL - Mixed Pairs: Mel Parker and Craig Bush continued with their winning ways against Robyn Stenhouse and Noel Witney. Team Bush was up 22-9 by the fifteenth and never looked in trouble with the match called short, Team Bush Winning 26-16.
Rink two: Dave Josh, Mick Sewell and Paul Galvin battled it out against John Crocker, Trevor Sharpham and Laci Koszta. It didn't matter what each team threw at the other they were close, very close, so much so they ended in a draw 23 all.
Rink three: Mick Foxall, Dennis Harvey and Micheal Nobes were up 13-7 by the eleventh against Ron Hollebone, Ron McGarry and Tim Pickstone. Team Nobes continued the lead to the end and won the match 27-13.
Rink four: Terry Clark and Jeff Adams were all tied up on the seventeenth (14 all) against Robert Thomson and Peter Ryan. Both teams were in it to the end with the luck falling Team Ryan's way winning 21-20.
Rink five: Peter Zylstra, Andrew Moffatt and Peter Hope were also in a tight match-up against Des Sanders, Dick Graham and Josh Roberson. The match could have gone either way but fell in the lap of Team Roberson, winning 16-15.
Rink six: John Bosson, Peter Phegan and Allan Clark were also in a fight for the title against John Mackie, Ron Hogan and Darryl Shurmer. With the scores locked at 19 all on the second last end the winner was announced the very next end with Team Clark winning 20-19.
Rink seven: Robert Raithby and Hugh Brennan were going end for end against Bob Charlton and Max Elms for the first 14 ends. Team Brennan turned up the heat from there and ran away with the win 30-20.
Sunday 25 June 2023
Rink two: Phil Murray, Leonie McGarry and Allan Clark were 9 all after twelve ends against Anne Pickstone, Peter Zylstra and Noel Witney. With two ends of play to go Team Witney came up trumps 14-9.
Rink three: Liz Draper and Ron McGarry were also 9 all after ten ends against Ray Miller and Sue Murray. It all came down to the last end with Team Murray taking the win 12-11.
Rink four: Tim Pickstone and Pauline Clark were 6 all after seven ends of play against Betsy Thornberry and Peter Drew. Team Clark took control of the match from there and went on to win the match 22-19.
Tuesday 27 June 2023
Rink two: Ron Hollebone, Kevin Dwyer and Hugh Brennan learnt that the number one isn't the loneliest number when you combine nine ends of play with the same score against Goeff Thorn, Danny Rochfort and Darryl Shurmer. Team Brennan was lucky though in the end winning by 'one' 18-17.
Rink three: Keith Pender, John Mackie and Allan Clark were leading the way against Terry Chifley, Paul Jenkins and Trevor Sharpham with an 11-6 lead by the seventh. Team Sharpham went on to take control from the 18th to win the match 24-22.
Rink four: Robert Raithby, John Bosson and Ron McGarry were hot, really hot against Tony Smith, John Toole Jnr and Josh Roberson. Team Roberson was down 4-32 by the fifteenth end when they walked away from the match handing the win to Team McGarry 32-4.
Rink five: Bryce Peard, Dick Graham and Greg Hallett were 0-8 down after six ends against Darryl Howard, Peter Ryan and Max Elms. Team Hallett had no answers for the opposition who ran away with the win 23-8.
Rink six: John Toole Snr, Ted Parker and Peter Drew were never in the match against Bob Charlton, Jim Clark and Noel Witney. Team Witney was too good for the opposition, winning 25-18.
Rink seven: Terry Clark, Peter Phegan and Peter Zylstra were flogging the opposition of Jake Shurmer, Ron Hogan and Tim Pickstone by the tenth (15-6). Team Pickstone pulled out all the stops to try and get ahead, but failed in the end going down 23-22.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan, I am taking a break next week so will see you all soon. So, until then, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Wednesday, 21st June, 2023
Eighteen Bowlers enjoyed another winter's afternoon at the City Bowling Club. Three games of triples were played with keen competition throughout the afternoon on Green No.1.
Game 1 - Rink No.3: Skip Alan Clark, Joe Young and Phillip Murray scored a Magnificent 6 shots on the 5th end to lead 7 shots to 3 shots over Skip: Denis Oxley, Annette Myers and Ian Shaw, who scored 3 shots on the 16th end to lead 16 shots to 15 shots. Then by scoring 7 shots to 3 shots Team Clark won a great game of Lawn Bowls 22 shots to 19 shots over Team Oxley.
Game 2 - Rink No. 4: By scoring 6 shots on the 2nd end, Skip: Garry Hotham, Jack Smith and Robert Keady just lead 6 shots to 2 shots over Skip: Robert Bourke, Cathy Evans and John McDonagh, who then won the next 8 ends to lead 19 shots to 6 shots over Team Hotham. Then it was Team Hotham's turn to dominate the game, as they scored 20 shots to 5 shots, to lead 26 shots to 24 shots over Team Bourke, who scored one shot on the 21st end, to just be beaten by Team Hotham 26 shots to 25 Shots in an very interesting game of Lawn Bowls.
Game 3 - Rink No. 6: After the 8th end, Skip: Ray Noonan, Pat Duff and John Grott were leading 12 shots to one shot over Skip.Peter Drew, Ian Schofield and Scott Bennett. who then scored 10 shots to 8 shots, but after the 16th end they were down 20 shots to 11 shots .Team Drew then scored 6 shots to 3 shots, but were beaten by Team Noonan 23 shots to 17 shots in another interesting game.
Saturday, 24th June, 2023
Once again on a sunny winter's afternoon, 3 games of Social Pairs and One game of Social Triples were set down to be played at the City Bowling Club.
Game 1: After the 7th end, Skip. Ray Noonan and Ian Shaw were leading 9 shots to 2 shots over Skip. Mick and Louise Hall. Then Ray and Ian scored 12 shots to 4 shots to lead 21 shots to 6 shots after the 16th end.. Finally winning 23 shots to 12 shots after the 20th end.
Game 2: Combining very well, Skip. Robert Bourke and Chris. Stafford was leading 14 shots to One shot after the 9th end against Skip. Garry Hotham and Ian Schofield, who were down 7 shots to 17 shots after the 14 end. Both teams then scored 9 shots each with Robert and Chris winning 26 shots to 16 over Garry and Ian.
Game 3: In this game, Flynn Armstrong and his Skip.Joe Young combined very well as they led 16 shots to 5 shots after the 9th end against Skip.Michael Simmons and John McDonagh, who then scored 11 shots to Nil to draw level at 16 shots all after the 13th end. Joe and Flynn regained the lead to be up 20 shots to 18 shots after the 17th end, but Michael and John finished the best scoring 7 shots to win the game 25 shots to 20 shots after the 21st end against Joe and Flynn.
Game 4: This game of Triples appears to be played in 4 sections as Skip. Susie Simmons, Trevour Kellock and Grant Brunton led 9 shots to 4 shots after the 8th end over Skip.Denis Oxley, Jack Smith and Phill Murray, who scored 7 shots to 2 shots to draw level at 11 shots all after the12th end.Team Simmons then led 17 shots to 13 shots after the 17th end. Then by scoring 9 shots Team Oxley won an interesting game, 22 shots to 17 shots over Team Simmons.

