THE Black and teal of the Bathurst Bushrangers had an extra splash of pink over the weekend's AFL Central West games as the club raised money for their breast cancer awareness round.
Saturday was a big day for the Bushrangers not just on the field but also off it as well, with the club's annual Black and Teal Ball in the evening giving players the chance to bid for memorabilia to raise money for charity.
While the club continues to tally it's final donation total from the weekend they're looking at a figure above $3,000.
Bushrangers president Ciara Kearns said the weekend was a great success.
"Our three senior teams and the youth girls all wore our breast cancer awareness jerseys and they were a big hit," she said.
"We did some raffles that were great, which featured prizes from local businesses, which was really generous from them.
"We used our Black and Teal Ball as an auction for a Swans and Giants team jersey."
The results on the field against the Orange Tigers were also a big boost on an important day for the club.
Bushrangers' senior men's side recorded a 101-point win, the senior women kept the Tigers goalless in a 45-point success and the tier two men won a 31 to 26 thriller.
The youth girls team came close to making it a sweep but they went down by just six points.
Kearns said it's great to see the club backing charity initiatives year after year.
"Last year we had a round for the Black Dog Institute, so we'd like to dedicate one round each year as a fundraiser. We want to give back to the people around," he said.
"Prior to that we've done a few Indigenous rounds. Based off that being that it's the weekend you host Sir Douglass Nicholls round, we didn't have that this year, so we decided to do a breast cancer round.
"It's something that's affected our club and community, and it was a nice way to remember and celebrate them. It's a round I really wanted to do this year, based on a couple of clubmates' experiences."
