Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Rally Championship event moving from Oberon to Bathurst

Updated July 3 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rally event that has been held at Oberon for a number of years is on the move.
A rally event that has been held at Oberon for a number of years is on the move.

BATHURST Regional Council says it was in discussions with organisers for a number of months before the recent announcement that a major car rally event will be moving to the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.