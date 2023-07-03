BATHURST Regional Council says it was in discussions with organisers for a number of months before the recent announcement that a major car rally event will be moving to the city.
The NSW Rally Championship event that has been based at nearby Oberon since 2018 - and which brings hundreds of people to town - will shift down the road to Bathurst in September.
Event director and clerk of the course Jon Thomson said that while Oberon had been a great home for the rally, Bathurst offers advantages in terms of accommodation, commercial support and roads.
"In order to grow the rally and to deliver an even better competitor experience, we believe the move to Bathurst, a town that is traditionally considered the cradle of Australian motorsport, is a very exciting one," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said a feature of the event will be the "service park" that will be set up in Russell Street alongside the Bathurst Regional Council building, bringing what he said will be the colour and spectacle of the rally to the centre of town.
According to the Oberon Review, the rally attracts around 300 people, including crews and officials, and previously had its headquarters and service park at the Oberon Leagues Club.
The event was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID, but returned last year.
Mr Thomson said Bathurst Regional Council and Blayney Council had been "incredibly encouraging and helpful in allowing us to bring the event to their region and we'd like to thank them for all of their help and assistance".
The Western Advocate asked Bathurst Regional Council if it could provide any background on the event's move.
"Council has been in discussions with the organisers for this event for a number of months," a spokesperson said.
"The organisers expressed their desire for the event to be based out of Bathurst."
Mr Thomson said the event at Bathurst will incorporate round three of the NSW Rally Championship as well as the East Coast Classic Rally Series, The NSW Clubman Rally Series and The Hyundai Rally Series.
He said the course will cover about 150 kilometres across 11 "competitive special stages" around Bathurst and Blayney.
"We have found some fantastic roads that will thrill motorsport enthusiasts from around the country, and this new event promises an unparalleled experience that combines skill, speed and a breathtaking natural backdrop," he said.
The event will be held on Saturday, September 23.
Organisers say they are looking for volunteers to help with official duties at the Bathurst rally.
Those who would like to be a volunteer official are asked to contact bathurst@nsscc.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.